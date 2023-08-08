One in 213 dengue patients dies in BD





One in 213 dengue patients dies in Bangladesh review of Health Department's data shows.

The death rate is little higher in Dhaka.



At least 69,483 people were infected with dengue so far in the country and the death toll stands at 327, the highest so far in one year.

Hospitals in Bangladesh reported 2,751 new cases of dengue per a day, taking the tally of infection to 69,483, since January.



At least 14 deaths due to de4ngue was reported by the Directorate General of Health Services in 24 hours until Monday morning.



At least 1,632 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka.



On Monday morning, 9,572 dengue patients were in hospital around the country, and 4,920 of them were outside Dhaka.

At least 76 people died of dengue in first seven days of the current month, or more than 10 people per day.



In view of the increase in dengue infections and deaths in 2019, the government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) took the initiative to review the causes of dengue deaths. A committee consisting of several public health experts of the country was also formed. The committee also reviewed the data of some deaths.



In July, the disease control wing of the DGHS said that 80 per cent of dengue deaths occurred within three days of hospitalisation.



Recently, Director General of the Health Services Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, said, "Shock syndrome" is more common among dengue victims this time.



Shock syndrome means that the fluid in the patient's body decreases, blood density increases and the patient's blood pressure decreases. The patient suddenly faints.



On Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek said that the situation of dengue infection in the country is not under control.



He said, "We have to wait for dengue vaccine. It is still in the developing stage."



"As soon as the World Health Organisation approves a vaccine, we will definitely try to bring it," he said.



One in 213 dengue patients dies in Bangladesh review of Health Department's data shows.The death rate is little higher in Dhaka.At least 69,483 people were infected with dengue so far in the country and the death toll stands at 327, the highest so far in one year.Hospitals in Bangladesh reported 2,751 new cases of dengue per a day, taking the tally of infection to 69,483, since January.At least 14 deaths due to de4ngue was reported by the Directorate General of Health Services in 24 hours until Monday morning.At least 1,632 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka.On Monday morning, 9,572 dengue patients were in hospital around the country, and 4,920 of them were outside Dhaka.At least 76 people died of dengue in first seven days of the current month, or more than 10 people per day.In view of the increase in dengue infections and deaths in 2019, the government's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) took the initiative to review the causes of dengue deaths. A committee consisting of several public health experts of the country was also formed. The committee also reviewed the data of some deaths.In July, the disease control wing of the DGHS said that 80 per cent of dengue deaths occurred within three days of hospitalisation.Recently, Director General of the Health Services Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, said, "Shock syndrome" is more common among dengue victims this time.Shock syndrome means that the fluid in the patient's body decreases, blood density increases and the patient's blood pressure decreases. The patient suddenly faints.On Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek said that the situation of dengue infection in the country is not under control.He said, "We have to wait for dengue vaccine. It is still in the developing stage.""As soon as the World Health Organisation approves a vaccine, we will definitely try to bring it," he said.