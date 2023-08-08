Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sanction, tool to curb corruption: Nephew

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Diplomatic Correspondent

Richard Nephew, US State Department coordinator for global anti-corruption, on Monday described sanctions as tool to curb corruption.

During a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Nephew made the remark.

Quoting Nephew, Masud Bin Momen later told reporters at Foreign Service Academy, "It [sanctions] can be used against any country, not only against Bangladesh."

Asked about news on social media regarding potential sanctions against 11 Bangladeshi citizens for money laundering, the foreign secretary said, "There was no discussion on this specific issue. However, Richard Nephew, given his past involvement in US sanction-related activities, shared insights about the utility of sanctions. The US might be considering sanctions as part of their plans."

Asked whether Bangladesh sought cooperation from the US official to recover laundered money from the US and Canada, Masud said, "Recovering the money is a subsequent step. Initially, the focus should be on preventing further money laundering. And, not all the money may be of illegitimate origin."

Referring to Nephew's statement, the foreign secretary said, "His remarks are not directed at Bangladesh exclusively. Sanctions can be applied to any country."

Asked about the Foreign Ministry's response to a High Court order that mandates investigation into media reports alleging that S Alam Group funneled $1 billion abroad, the foreign secretary said, "No specific instructions have been received yet. If the Anti-Corruption Commission makes a request, we will take appropriate action within the purview of the law."

Momen said Nephew told him that the US attached priority to global anti-corruption efforts and would, in future, tag the issue in areas of business and investment.

"We also discussed capacity building," he said.

Nephew arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday and met Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officials. He met civil society members at the US embassy on Monday and then the foreign secretary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods aggravate in BD
One in 213 dengue patients dies in BD
Sanction, tool to curb corruption: Nephew
Four women, nat'l women football team to get Bangamata Padak
Ctg dist inundated, millions marooned
TIB guardedly welcomes
AI hopes CSA won’t be used as tool of repression
AL, BJP to work for political stability: Nadda


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft