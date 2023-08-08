Sanction, tool to curb corruption: Nephew







During a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Nephew made the remark.



Quoting Nephew, Masud Bin Momen later told reporters at Foreign Service Academy, "It [sanctions] can be used against any country, not only against Bangladesh."

Asked about news on social media regarding potential sanctions against 11 Bangladeshi citizens for money laundering, the foreign secretary said, "There was no discussion on this specific issue. However, Richard Nephew, given his past involvement in US sanction-related activities, shared insights about the utility of sanctions. The US might be considering sanctions as part of their plans."



Asked whether Bangladesh sought cooperation from the US official to recover laundered money from the US and Canada, Masud said, "Recovering the money is a subsequent step. Initially, the focus should be on preventing further money laundering. And, not all the money may be of illegitimate origin."



Referring to Nephew's statement, the foreign secretary said, "His remarks are not directed at Bangladesh exclusively. Sanctions can be applied to any country."



Asked about the Foreign Ministry's response to a High Court order that mandates investigation into media reports alleging that S Alam Group funneled $1 billion abroad, the foreign secretary said, "No specific instructions have been received yet. If the Anti-Corruption Commission makes a request, we will take appropriate action within the purview of the law."



Momen said Nephew told him that the US attached priority to global anti-corruption efforts and would, in future, tag the issue in areas of business and investment.



"We also discussed capacity building," he said.



Nephew arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday and met Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officials. He met civil society members at the US embassy on Monday and then the foreign secretary.



