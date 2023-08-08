Four women, nat'l women football team to get Bangamata Padak







The award will be given at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on the occasion of Begum Fajilatunnesa Mujib's 93rd birth anniversary celebrations.



State Minister for Women and Child Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Monday said that the medal is awarded in recognition of the contribution of women in eight fields every year to commemorate the contribution of Bangamata.

She said this at a press conference organized at the conference room of the Directorate of Information at the Secretariat on Monday on the occasion of giving Bangamata Begum Fojilatunnesa Mujib Padak and distributing financial assistance and sewing machines to poor women.



The State Minister said, "The government has declared August 8 as 'A' class National Day for the memory of Bangamata Begum Fojilatunnesa Mujib, the source of patriotism, political foresight, courage, sacrifice and inspiration. In order to commemorate the contribution of Bangamata, a maximum of five women are awarded the National Bangamata Begum Fojilatunnesa Mujib Padak every year in recognition of the contribution of women in eight fields."



She said, "This year four women and the Bangladesh National Women's Football Team will be awarded the 'Bangamata Begum Fojilatunnesa Mujib Padak 2023'. Advocate Sahara Khatun (posthumous) in the field of Politics, Anima Mukti Gomes and Mst Nasima Zaman Bobby in the field of Education and Culture, Dr Senjuti Saha in Research and the Bangladesh National Women's Football Team have been nominated for the award.



Indira also said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the 93rd birth anniversary celebration of Bangamata and the award giving ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium at 10:00 am on August 8 as the chief guest. She will inaugurate the distribution of medals and financial donations and distribution of sewing machines.



