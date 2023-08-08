

Ctg dist inundated, millions marooned

The government closed all educational institutions in the port city for Tuesday.



The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the closure of educational institutions on Monday, as rains disrupted life and activities in the port city.





On Monday, Patenga Met office recorded 306mm rainfall across the district in last 24 hours.



It was the highest rainfall on a single day in Chattogram in 30 years.



Patenga Met office recorded 547.4mm rainfall since Thursday.



Almost all the 16 upazilas of Chattogram district have been inundated due to record rainfall in last five consecutive days, said Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakruzaman.



"We allocated 220 tonners of rice on Sunday and 165 tonnes of rice on Monday to all upazilas of the district," he told the Daily Observer on Monday.



Besides, he said, a total of 3300 packets of dry foods have been distributed among the flood affected people of the district.



Officials said, Satkania, Chandanaish, Chokoria, Patiya, Hathazari, Rangunia and Raozan have been badly affected.



Most of crop fields have gone under five to seven feet of water in those upazilas.



Millions of villagers have been marooned as most of the houses have been inundated across the district.



Sangu, Matamuhuri, Halda, Dalu rivers and their tertiary canals are overflowing.



Bangladesh Meteorological Office forecasts heavy rains across Bangladesh.



Local warning signal No. 3 has been issued for Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports.



Fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to move from the North Bay to closer to the coasts until further notice.



The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and is prevalent over the North Bay of Bengal, according to the weather forecast.



The monsoon axis extends from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the central region of Bangladesh to Assam.



Due to the influence of active monsoon, deep circulating clouds are forming over the North Bay, as a result, stormy winds may blow over North Bay and adjacent coastal areas and sea ports of Bangladesh.



Meanwhile, bodies of four members of a family have been recovered from the debris when a landslide on Chattogram University (CU) campus triggered by torrential rains during last several days.



A big chunk of mud from a hill fell on the house of Md Hanif, a staff of Biology Faculty, at Shahi colony around 4:30am when he along with his wife and two children were asleep.



Chattogram University Proctor Professor Md Nurul Azim, said a chunk of mud from a hill with a tree fell on the house of Hanif, leaving the inmates trapped. The walls of the house also collapsed. Later, local people managed to rescue them alive. Hanif was injured and taken to a local hospital.



Moreover, one 18-year-old college student drowned in floodwaters at Islamia Haat Badamtal in Hathazari upazila on Monday. The deceased was identified as Nipa Palit, daughter of Uttam Palit of the upazila and a 2nd year student of Hathazari Government College.



Nipa fell into a drain while going to her college to appear in examination in the morning. Later, local people recovered her body.



Water-logging in the port city continues inundating low-lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad, Mohra, Bakolia, Katalganj, Kapasgola, Bahadderhat, Mia khan Nagar, Reazuddin bazar, Chaktai, Khatunganj, causing sufferings to thousands of city people, particularly in low-lying areas.

