Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:52 AM
AI hopes CSA won’t be used as tool of repression

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Diplomatic Correspondent

Amnesty International (AI) on Monday welcomed Bangladesh government's decision to replace Digital Security Act (DSA) with Cyber Security Act (CSA).

Following the government decision to bring major changes in the Digital Security Act and replace it with Cyber Security Act, the UK-based AI said that the ruling party and its affiliates had weaponised the law to stifle dissent and thwart freedom of expression.

"The government must ensure that the Cyber Security Act does not rehash the same repressive features of the DSA," Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office reacted in a tweet.

It urged "The Bangladeshi authorities to immediately and unconditionally release and drop all charges against all those charged under the DSA solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression."

"The government must also ensure that all stakeholders have sufficient opportunity to scrutinise and make recommendations on the proposed law before it is enacted, and that its provisions fully comply with international human rights law," it added.


