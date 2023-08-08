AL, BJP to work for political stability: Nadda







He also said, "The friendly relations between the two countries are now at a new height under the governments of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Indian BJP and Awami League want to work together to protect the interests of both countries."



In the meeting, the BJP President praised the wonderful development of Bangladesh in various indicators under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in 15 years. The meeting took place at his residence in New Delhi for about one and a half hours.

The AL delegation was led by Presidium Member and Minister for Agriculture Abdur Razzaque. AL Joint General Secretary and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud, AL Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central committee Member Merina Jahan Kabita and Aroma Dutta, MP, are in the delegation.



The President of Indian ruling party and veteran politician JP Nadda discussed various important issues with the delegation of AL in a cordial and sincere atmosphere.



BJP President praised the development of Sheikh Hasina's government and said, "Bangladesh is now an example in South Asia in all development indicators, which we are also happy to see."



He said that during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina's government, peace and stability prevailed not only in Bangladesh, but also in the north-eastern part of India. During the tenure of the current government, many important bilateral issues between the two countries have been resolved and peace prevails in the border area, which has strengthened the level of closure between the two countries.



We want to advance the ongoing relationship between the governments of the two countries to maintain this relationship, Nadda added.



The leaders of the visiting AL delegation also spoke in the same tone to make this optimism of the BJP president a reality.



AL leaders said that the general election in Bangladesh is imminent. This election is very important to the people of Bangladesh. The outcome of the upcoming elections will affect regional and political stability, counter-terrorism and development in South Asia.



From BJP side, it was said that for India neighbours come first.



"Our relationship with Bangladesh is very emotional and friendly. Our relationship is historical."



Before the pre-scheduled meeting with the BJP President, a separate meeting was held with the AL delegation along with the BJP's General Secretary at the BJP central office in Delhi. There too, the issue of friendship between the two countries and two political parties gained importance in the open discussion.



In the meeting, BJP General Secretary Vinod Sridhar Tawde said that the current friendly relations between India and Bangladesh are at a different level than ever before, which is a golden chapter. Our two friendly parties will always work to keep this relationship intact.



Later, an important meeting was held between AL delegations with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.



At this time, Jaishankar said that during the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the cordial relationship between the two countries has reached a new height.

