Govt transforms DSA into 'Cyber Security Act'

Amid rising criticism and protest at home and abroad, the government on Monday decided to transform the controversial 'Digital Security Act (DSA)' and change its name as 'Cyber Security Act (CSA)'.Same time, a new bill seeks to amend some of the provisions of the DSA.The bill be passed by Parliament in its upcoming session in September.According to the bill which was endorsed by Monday's Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Tejgaon office.The new bill stipulates no jail term for defamation under Section 29 of the proposed CSA. Instead of jail, the provision of fine only has been included in the bill, the minimum fine of Tk 5 lakh and the highest -- Tk 25 lakh would be imposed for publishing defamatory news against any person. However, there will be jail term of three to six months for not paying the fine, Law Minister Anisul Huq told media at his Secretariat office after the cabinet meeting.Anisul Huq said the government decided to amend many sections of the law to stop misuse and abuse of the controversial DSA.The bill would be placed in the Jatiya Sangsad in September, he said.He, however, said that the prosecution of the cases filed under the DSA would continue."Mainly, we have reduced the penal provisions and punishments. We have got rid of penal punishments of defamation. Now, the offenders will not be jailed for defamation. For defamation, there will a punishment of penalty. We have brought the change in alignment of the civil remedy," he added.The minister said, "The only penalty for defamation under the Cyber Security Act is a fine. But if the fine is not paid, there will of course be jail time of three to six months, depending on the fine. But the main penalty is a fine."About amending the DSA, which came under sharp criticism as a law that stifles freedom of speech and expression since it was enacted in 2018, Anisul Huq said, "The amendments or the new law was not made to satisfy anybody. Sheikh Hasina's government is a listening government. Therefore, we have decided to modernise the law to stop the misuse and abuse of the DSA, and with that intention we have transformed the act and changed its name to Cyber Security Act."He said that law enforcement agencies would have the authority to check, seize or arrest a person without any arrest warrant under Section 43 of the penal code. The punishment under its Section 28 has been reduced to two years and the Section would be made bail able in the new law.The punishments under sections 31 and 32 were reduced to five years and seven years instead of seven years and 14 years respectively. Section 30 would remain in the new law, but existing provisions of Section 33 would be repealed, he said, adding that repealing the existing Section 33, the provision of hacking would included there. The highest 14 years' imprisonment and Tk one crore fine would be the punishment for hacking under the proposed law.Section 31 of the law stipulates five years' jail or fine of Tk five lakh or both for publishing reports that breach communal harmony.Section 32 of the law stipulates seven years' jail and fine of Tk 25 lakh.Section 21 stipulates seven years' and fine of Tk one crore for making propaganda against Liberation War, the spirit of Liberation War, the national flag and national anthem and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Criticism and debate continue at home and abroad against the DSA since it was enacted in 2018.As mainly journalists became victims of the DSA, leaders of the journalist community and various political parties have been demanding repeal of the controversial law.At one stage, the controversial law drew criticism from the European Union (EU), the United States as well as international human rights organisations.At recent meetings with government's policy makers, visiting EU delegation and US officials demanded repeal or amendment to the DSA.Responding the demands, Law Minister Anisul Huq finally announced that the law would be amended within September.It was in this backdrop that the CSA Bill was prepared by amending the DSA and placed before the regular weekly cabinet meeting on Monday.