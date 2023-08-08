3 children among 4 die in Cox's Bazar landslides







One of the landslides hit Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya and the other occurred in Chakaria on Monday, local representatives and the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.



Mohammad Salequzzaman, chairman of Baraitali Union Council in Chakaria, said parts of a hill collapsed on the home of Anwar Hossain in the remote Baraghona area around 4:30pm.

Two children of Anwar were buried under a wall of the house and they died on the way to hospital, said Salequzzaman.



The Myanmar refugees who died in Ukhiya are Jannat Ara, 28, and her 1-year-old daughter Mahima Akter.



Jannat's husband Anwar Islam was also buried under the rubble, but he was rescued alive, said Atish Chakma, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Cox's Bazar.



Anwar was hospitalised for treatment of his injuries, Atish said. �bdnews24.com COX'S BAZAR, Aug 7: At least four people, including three children, have died in landslides triggered by days of heavy rain at two places in Cox's Bazar.One of the landslides hit Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya and the other occurred in Chakaria on Monday, local representatives and the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.Mohammad Salequzzaman, chairman of Baraitali Union Council in Chakaria, said parts of a hill collapsed on the home of Anwar Hossain in the remote Baraghona area around 4:30pm.Two children of Anwar were buried under a wall of the house and they died on the way to hospital, said Salequzzaman.The Myanmar refugees who died in Ukhiya are Jannat Ara, 28, and her 1-year-old daughter Mahima Akter.Jannat's husband Anwar Islam was also buried under the rubble, but he was rescued alive, said Atish Chakma, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Cox's Bazar.Anwar was hospitalised for treatment of his injuries, Atish said. �bdnews24.com