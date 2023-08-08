Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

3 children among 4 die in Cox's Bazar landslides

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 7: At least four people, including three children, have died in landslides triggered by days of heavy rain at two places in Cox's Bazar.

One of the landslides hit Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya and the other occurred in Chakaria on Monday, local representatives and the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

Mohammad Salequzzaman, chairman of Baraitali Union Council in Chakaria, said parts of a hill collapsed on the home of Anwar Hossain in the remote Baraghona area around 4:30pm.

Two children of Anwar were buried under a wall of the house and they died on the way to hospital, said Salequzzaman.

The Myanmar refugees who died in Ukhiya are Jannat Ara, 28, and her 1-year-old daughter Mahima Akter.

Jannat's husband Anwar Islam was also buried under the rubble, but he was rescued alive, said Atish Chakma, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Cox's Bazar.

Anwar was hospitalised for treatment of his injuries, Atish said.    �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 children among 4 die in Cox's Bazar landslides
Judges should be made more efficient thru professional training: President
Chhatra Odhikar Parishad prez placed on one-day remand
Interest peaks in new member selection process, eligibility
Renewable energy can solve Dhaka's air pollution: Experts
Rizvi condemns arrests of BNP leaders, activists ahead of today's rally
PM to inaugurate Matarbari coal-fired power plant in December : Officials
Abu Ahmed sent to jail


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft