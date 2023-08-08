Video
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:52 AM
Judges should be made more efficient thru professional training: President

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday said judges should be made efficient through professional training with modern information technology.

The President said this when a delegation led by the Chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique went to present the Commission's Annual Report-2022 to the President at Bangabhaban.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Judicial Service Commission briefed the President about the various aspects of the Commission's overall activities and annual report, including the appointment process.

Saying that it is the rights of the people to get justice, the President said the appointment process of the Judicial Service Commission should be faster so that the service aspirants do not suffer due to the shortage of judges.

Apart from appointing judges, the President also emphasised on making judges efficient through timely professional training including modern information technology.

The President expressed his satisfaction with the activities of the Judicial Service Commission and hoped that the Commission would carry out the duties assigned to them with more dedication and sincerity in the future.

Secretaries concerned to the President's office were also present at this time.    �UNB


