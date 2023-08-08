Video
Chhatra Odhikar Parishad prez placed on one-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Molla was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed with Motijheel Police Station for allegedly attacking police during a protest against the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhaka in 2021 on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

 Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohagh Uddin  passed the remand order as Sub Inspector Khan Moniruzzaman of  the Motijheel police station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Bin Yamin before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for questioning.

Earlier on August 2, Parishad leader Bin Yamin was granted bail in a case filed with Paltan Police Station by a building owner for vandalising Gono Odhikar Parishad office.

Earlier on August 1 at midnight, the Detective Branch of police arrested Bin Yamin from the residence of Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Huque Nur. Later, Nur alleged that the DB arrested Bin Yamin after breaking the doors of his residence at Mohanagar Project in Hatirjheel area in the capital.


