Chhatra Odhikar Parishad prez placed on one-day remand







Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohagh Uddin passed the remand order as Sub Inspector Khan Moniruzzaman of the Motijheel police station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Bin Yamin before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for questioning.



Earlier on August 2, Parishad leader Bin Yamin was granted bail in a case filed with Paltan Police Station by a building owner for vandalising Gono Odhikar Parishad office.

Earlier on August 1 at midnight, the Detective Branch of police arrested Bin Yamin from the residence of Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Huque Nur. Later, Nur alleged that the DB arrested Bin Yamin after breaking the doors of his residence at Mohanagar Project in Hatirjheel area in the capital.



