Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Cyber Security Act could be deadlier than DSA: Rizvi

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rahul Kabir Rizvi on Monday feared that the proposed Cyber Security Act could be deadlier than the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said the government has taken the move to transform the Digital Security Act as Cyber Security Act as an eyewash due to local and international pressure.

"I don't think anything good can come from the hands of a fascist regime when they are in power. We fear the Cyber Security Act will be more dire and dangerous than the Digital Security Act," he said.

Earlier in the day, Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said the government has decided to replace the Digital Security Act with the Cyber Security Act 2023, in which some sections of the existing law will be amended.

Rizvi said the country's people now cannot express their opinion freely for the fear of being subjected to repression in jail and enforced disappearance.

"Now the right of assembly of political parties is at the discretion of the police. Voters have lost the right to bring their preferred party to power through a fair election. A subservient information system has been developed to falsify the truth constantly. Some sections of media are being used to spread misinformation and slander with the state patronage," he observed.
The BNP leader alleged that the pro-democratic forces have been carrying out their fight for the restoration of democracy and their lost rights in the face of inhuman torture by the fascist regime.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia to launch first moon lander since 1976 in race with Indian spacecraft
Cyber Security Act could be deadlier than DSA: Rizvi
RAB investigating with utmost importance: Director
Hero Alam sues BNP’s Rizvi over defamatory remarks
4000 illegal occupants of hills shifted in 19 shelter centres
Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
The Forever Mate of Bangabandhu
PM to declare 12 more dists homeless-free tomorrow


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft