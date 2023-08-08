Cyber Security Act could be deadlier than DSA: Rizvi







Speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said the government has taken the move to transform the Digital Security Act as Cyber Security Act as an eyewash due to local and international pressure.



"I don't think anything good can come from the hands of a fascist regime when they are in power. We fear the Cyber Security Act will be more dire and dangerous than the Digital Security Act," he said.

Earlier in the day, Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said the government has decided to replace the Digital Security Act with the Cyber Security Act 2023, in which some sections of the existing law will be amended.



Rizvi said the country's people now cannot express their opinion freely for the fear of being subjected to repression in jail and enforced disappearance.



"Now the right of assembly of political parties is at the discretion of the police. Voters have lost the right to bring their preferred party to power through a fair election. A subservient information system has been developed to falsify the truth constantly. Some sections of media are being used to spread misinformation and slander with the state patronage," he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that the pro-democratic forces have been carrying out their fight for the restoration of democracy and their lost rights in the face of inhuman torture by the fascist regime. �UNB



