RAB investigating with utmost importance: Director







"We have sent the samples of 25 suspected people for DNA test and other evidence in USA but the USA in its report revealed that the DNA tests found involvement of two more people outside the 25 suspected people and still they are on the run, which is the main reason behind delay in the submission of the probe report," said RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin while briefing reporters on Monday.



Due to delay in identifying the actual culprits, the submission of the probe report in connection with the murder case, he said.

"RAB is investigating the murder case taking in mind that the innocent person should not be harassed," said the director.



Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court fixed September 11 for submission of the probe report in the murder case.



