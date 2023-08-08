Video
Hero Alam sues BNP’s Rizvi over defamatory remarks

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

Social media content creator, Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, filed a defamation case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka on Monday against BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about him.

Alam contested in the Dhaka-17 by-polls held on July 17, as an independent candidate and was defeated by ruling Awami League candidate Mohammad Arafat.

After filing the case, Hero Alam said: "Rizvi is my father's age, let him be pardoned. Humans make mistakes, that's why I didn't want to sue. However, in the future, no one from Awami League-BNP should speak against me, that's why I came to the court. I will not spare anyone who abuses me in future."

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saiful Islam recorded the statement of Alam and ordered the Detective Branch of police to submit an investigation report before it by September 13. Four people have been made witnesses in the application of the case.


