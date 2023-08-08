4000 illegal occupants of hills shifted in 19 shelter centres







They have been providing with food and other essentials during the disaster period, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakruzaman told the Daily Observer.



"Eviction from the illegal structures will continue during the rainy season in order to avert any untoward incident of hill slides," he said. He further said that miking in those areas and the motivation of the illegal occupants to move from the risky hilly slums had continued. The eviction team led by the executive magistrates of the district administration disconnected the supply of electricity and water to the houses.

The district administration along with the Department of Environment (DoE), WASA representatives, police personnel, representatives of Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Fire Service and Power departments and other concerned departments has been conducting the drive.



During the raily season in Chattogram, it is regular phenomenon of hill slides or water-logging.



For this reason, Chattogram district administration's routine work is to remove illegal occupants from each of the risky hills every year. It is a continuous programme of the administrations for saving the lives of hilly people.



Meanwhile, a total of 6,558 families have been living in 26 hills of the port city, Chattogram illegally in a very risky condition. Of them, 16 hills belong to government organisations and the rest 10 belong private ownership.



Of the illegal occupants 3,000 families are living illegally and at risk in the different railway hills including Batali Hill, Motijharna and CRB areas adjacent to Foy's Lake.



It is also alleged that over one hundred hills have been disappeared completely in last 30 years and several hundreds innocent people died in landslides caused mainly for the insensible hill cutting.



