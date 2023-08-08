

The Forever Mate of Bangabandhu

Soto Rupe Soto Bar

Jonome Jonome Juge Juge Anibar"



[I Love You

I Love You Forever]



This poetry of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore is very much fit for the life and her journey of Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib. The lady was with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, as a beacon of inspiration.



Today is August 8, the 94th birthday of Bangamata Fojilatunnesa, the loving mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. If she had lived till date, she would have been 93 years of age. However, as her life was tied with Bangabandhu so she also died in the same dark night of August 15 in 1975. Till death Bangamata was with Bangabandhu as a forever comrade.



Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became 'Bangabandhu' and 'Father of the Bangali Nation' due to the support, inspiration and sacrifice of his wife Begum Fojilatunnesa Mujib. The contribution of this legendary woman in the history of the country is completely undeniable.



The 93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib will be observed today (Tuesday) with a befitting manner across the country.



Sheikh Fojilatunnesa, also known by her nick name Renu, was born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj. She was a cousin of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Renu was only 8 years old when she was married to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who himself was just 18, in 1938.



Bangabandhu wrote in his autobiography 'The Unfinished Memoirs' that Renu's mother died when she was five. Only her grandfather remained. He too died when Renu was just seven years old. Then, she grew up with Bangabandhu's siblings.



Bangabandhu wrote when their marriage was fixed, he was a teenager. "I heard I was getting married. I did not understand anything then."



Their wedding took place in 1938. Their family life started after Bangabandhu passed the entrance exam in 1942. That year he got admitted to Islamia College, Kolkata. His political career began there.



Bangamata was killed brutally along with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.



Fojilatunnesa Mujib was under house arrest during the Liberation War until December 17, 1971.



Marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Fojilatunnesa, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have drafted elaborate programmes to pay respect to her memory. Wreaths will be placed at her grave in city's Banani area today at 8:00 am.



Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh's emergence would have been impossible unless Bangamata would have taken a bold step against proposed inclusion of two more points to the Six-Point Demand while Bangabandhu was in Pakistani military captivity during the Agartala conspiracy case.



The Prime Minister said several Awami League leaders was willing to accept Bangabandhu's release on parole while the trial of the case was underway, an idea that was strongly opposed by Bangamata who wanted his unconditional release.



Sheikh Hasina said if Bangabandhu would have come out accepting parole conditions, no fierce mass movement would have sparked forcing the then Pakistani junta to abandon the case, freeing the accused.



Bangamata feared in that situation all the accused would have been hanged on high treason charges, if not killed in captivity like their co-accused Sergeant Zahirul Haque during the trial.



If Bangabandhu got released on parole, Bangladesh would have never witnessed its independence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.



Noted academician and former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique earlier said Bangamata had played a very crucial role in heartening Bangabandhu to pen the drafts of three invaluable autobiographic books which would always remain as precious asset in the history of Bangladesh.



"We talked about Bangabandhu at different times. His speeches and statements have been preserved in different ways. But expressing his own memories in his own words was a rare one and it was possible just because of Bangamata," he said.



Prof Arefin said Bangabandhu in his own reminiscence in the 'Unfinished Memoirs' also mentioned how Bangamata inspired him to write the books.



He said after the independence, Bangamata had taken the initiative for the first time to rehabilitate the Biranganas (war heroines), the women who were brutally tortured and repressed by Pakistani occupational forces and their local collaborators during the Liberation War.



Under the leadership of Begum Fojilatunnesa Mujib, the works of rehabilitating the repressed women began at Bangabandhu's Dhanmondi-32 residence for the first time, he mentioned.



She gathered some distinguished women of society and held meetings at Dhanmondi-32 residence to decide how to cooperate with the government and extend support to Bangabandhu in rehabilitating the group of women, added Arefin Siddique.



To mark the birth anniversary of the affectionate woman ruling AL has chalked out different programmes including dua and milad mahfil and discussions.



The ruling party's Dhaka South unit will distribute food to orphans at Azimpur Orphanage after Juhr prayers.



Besides, the AL's Relief and Social Welfare as well as Forest and Environment Subcommittees, Juba League, and Awami Matsyajibi League will arrange separate discussions.

