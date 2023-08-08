Video
PM to declare 12 more dists homeless-free tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Another 12 districts and 123 upazilas are set to be declared having no homeless and landless people as 22,101 families are getting abodes under Ashrayan-2 Project on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make the announcement and open the distribution of the semi-pucca houses to the homeless and landless families through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"With the 12 districts and 123 upazilas, a total of 21 districts and 334 upazilas throughout the country are becoming as homeless and landless family-free ones on that day," said PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah at a press conference in the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

He said the premier will hand over the keys of 22,101 houses along with the ownership documents of a two-decimal of lands to the families. Some 115,000 people will be rehabilitated in the houses on that day, he said.

The principal secretary said the PM has so far given houses to a total of 8,29,607 families under Ashrayan projects and other programmes. Some 4,148,035 people have been rehabilitated in the houses, he added. Of them, 2,778,085 people (of 555,617 families) have rehabilitated only under the Ashrayan project, run by the Prime Minister's Office (since 1997 to July 2023), he said.

Noting that some 4,148,035 people were given houses, he said, "It's a rare instance in the world as there is no other such programme that the landless people are being given free houses and lands."

Tofazzel  said not only houses and lands are given, but also free electricity connections are given, the water supply is arranged, and other facilities are ensured for them. "So, there is no such a massive (rehabilitation) programme in any other country of the world. In this case, Bangladesh is unique," he said.    �UNB


