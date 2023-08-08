2 dies as Bus-auto rickshaw collides in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Aug 7: At least two people died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG run auto rickshaw at Bekasahra of Shripur here on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Russel, 40, son of Abdus Salam of Thakurtala village under Barmi union of Sripur upazila and Rifat, 25, son of Saiful Islam of Char Ali (Bhatipara) under Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh.

The accident took place around 7:00am when the CNG-auto-rickshaw collided head-on with the bus of Butterfly factory carrying its workers, leaving Rifat dead on the spot, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shripur police station Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim.

The auto rickshaw driver died on the way to Shripur upazila health complex. �BSS