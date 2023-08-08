Man electrocuted in Kamrangirchar





The victim Md Mizan, 23, was an assistant chef in Darling Point Restaurant in Kamrangirchar.

"The switch of the fan in our kitchen was not working and Mizan was trying to repair it at around 10am. As he touched the loose wire, he got electrocuted and became senseless. We rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH, where the attending doctor declared him dead," Mizan's colleague Arif told BSS.

Confirming the matter, DMCH police camp in-charge Md Bacchu Miah said the body has been sent to morgue and the concerned police station was informed. �BSS

