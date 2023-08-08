Mohammad Rafiq passes away





He fell ill on his way back to Dhaka from his sister's house in Barishal. He was rushed to the Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where he eventually breathed his last around 10:00pm on Sunday, according to family sources.

JU Vice Chancellor Professor Md Nurul Alam expressed shock at the death of poet Mohammad Rafiq.

In a condolence message, JU VC said, "The nation has lost a progressive and modern poet and also a great academician who has made the nation prosperous by his society-culture, country-ideology, and thought-consciousness." He also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for Mohammad Rafiq's departed soul.

He was laid for eternal rest in Bagerhat on Monday.

