Anti-liberation forces trying to foil upcoming nation polls: Amu





"The upcoming general election will be held as per the country's Constitution," he told a 14-party's peace rally arranged to protest terrorism and anarchy in front of central office of AL in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Amu said those who are talking about the Constitution they want to turn it into Pakistani ideology. "We will resist their conspiracy led by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

AL leaders and activists together will continue the country's democratic trend and any conspiracy will be resisted.

AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram said those who are hatching conspiracy against the upcoming general elections the countrymen will resist them. The conspirators won't win in the race, said Maya.



Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Monday said anti-liberation forces along with international forces are hatching conspiracy against country's development and the upcoming national polls aimed at foiling it."The upcoming general election will be held as per the country's Constitution," he told a 14-party's peace rally arranged to protest terrorism and anarchy in front of central office of AL in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.Amu said those who are talking about the Constitution they want to turn it into Pakistani ideology. "We will resist their conspiracy led by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.AL leaders and activists together will continue the country's democratic trend and any conspiracy will be resisted.AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram said those who are hatching conspiracy against the upcoming general elections the countrymen will resist them. The conspirators won't win in the race, said Maya.AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam said anti-liberation forces and domestic and foreign clique are conspiring to halt the upcoming general elections. "We will remain alert against them," he added. �BSS