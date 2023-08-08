45 held for consuming, selling drugs in city





According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 45 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of August 6 to 6:00am on Monday.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,725 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 153 grams of heroin, 69.550 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 70 bottles of banned phensidyle syrup from their possessions, the release said.

Police filed 29 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. �BSS

