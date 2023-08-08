Video
Torrential rain causes flood in Bandarban; Around 30,000 people marooned

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

BANDARBAN, Aug 07: Incessant rains over the past four days have led to a severe flood situation in Bandarban town, leaving nearly 30,000 people marooned.
The most affectedareas include Balaghata, Fajr Ali Para, Chairman Para, Police Lines area, Chaigya Mahajan Para, Horticulture area, Lalmiya Char area, Hafezghona, Armypara, Kashem Para, Stadium, and Keching Para. These areas have been submerged for two days.
According to the district administration, landslides in different upazilas have damaged at least 718 homesteads and left six people injured. Additionally, 192 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours till Monday morning.
A person named Mempai Mro, 30 was swept away on Sunday afternoon while crossing a canal in Dochhari Union of Naikhongchari Upazila. As of filing this report, he is still missing.
The heavy flooding has also caused power supply disruptions in the low-lying areas of the town since midnight.
Besides, Bandarban to Rangamati, Chattagram and Cox's Bazar road communication was snapped as roads went under flood water at different points. As a result, access to essential services and supplies has become severely limited for the affected areas.
Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers have been flowing above their danger levels due to the continuous heavy rains and the flood situation may deteriorate.
The local administration has provided boats in various areas to rescue people trapped in the floodwaters.
Kamal Hossain, the general secretary of the Jeep Car Microbus Workers' Association, said that traffic has been halted on Rawangchari, Ruma, and Thanchi roads since Sunday
The district administration has started providing aid to the affected residents. Dry food and relief items are being distributed to those staying in shelters.    �UNB


