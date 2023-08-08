Covid: 1 death, 43 new cases reported





The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,475 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 1,599 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent. Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 36.

Another 75 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,017,788.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent. �bdnews24.com

