‘Govt working on sustainable solutions to reduce impacts of climate change’





"We must take coordinated measures to protect the health and well-being of animals, as their resilience is interconnected with the resilience of our ecosystem," he said.

The Environment Minister said this at a brainstorming meeting on finding solutions of adverse impacts of climate change on health at the Department of Environment of city's Agargaon area.

Environment minister said the government is arranging brainstorming sessions to learn from leading experts, officials, and stakeholders who have deep insights into the impacts of climate change on health.

"Their knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in shaping our policies and strategies to address these challenges effectively. The ideas and commitments will undoubtedly pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for our nation and beyond," the minister said.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar and Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Special Envoy to Honorable Prime Minister for Climate Change and the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change spoke in the occasion as special guests where Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change presided over the meeting. �UNB

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Monday said that government is working relentlessly to address the challenges and find innovative and sustainable solutions to safeguard our well-being and future generations from the adverse impacts of climate change on human health, animals and livestock, ecosystem, and biodiversity."We must take coordinated measures to protect the health and well-being of animals, as their resilience is interconnected with the resilience of our ecosystem," he said.The Environment Minister said this at a brainstorming meeting on finding solutions of adverse impacts of climate change on health at the Department of Environment of city's Agargaon area.Environment minister said the government is arranging brainstorming sessions to learn from leading experts, officials, and stakeholders who have deep insights into the impacts of climate change on health."Their knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in shaping our policies and strategies to address these challenges effectively. The ideas and commitments will undoubtedly pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for our nation and beyond," the minister said.The minister also said climate change disrupts ecosystems, leads to loss of biodiversity, and worsens pollution levels, affecting the quality of the air, water, and soil. "This, in turn, has far-reaching consequences on human health and the health of all living beings. We must recognize that the health of our environment directly impacts our own health."Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar and Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Special Envoy to Honorable Prime Minister for Climate Change and the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change spoke in the occasion as special guests where Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change presided over the meeting. �UNB