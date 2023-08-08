Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Govt working on sustainable solutions to reduce impacts of climate change’

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Monday said that government is working relentlessly to address the challenges and find innovative and sustainable solutions to safeguard our well-being and future generations from the adverse impacts of climate change on human health, animals and livestock, ecosystem, and biodiversity.
"We must take coordinated measures to protect the health and well-being of animals, as their resilience is interconnected with the resilience of our ecosystem," he said.
The Environment Minister said this at a brainstorming meeting on finding solutions of adverse impacts of climate change on health at the Department of Environment of city's Agargaon area.
Environment minister said the government is arranging brainstorming sessions to learn from leading experts, officials, and stakeholders who have deep insights into the impacts of climate change on health.
"Their knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in shaping our policies and strategies to address these challenges effectively. The ideas and commitments will undoubtedly pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for our nation and beyond," the minister said.
The minister also said climate change disrupts ecosystems, leads to loss of biodiversity, and worsens pollution levels, affecting the quality of the air, water, and soil. "This, in turn, has far-reaching consequences on human health and the health of all living beings. We must recognize that the health of our environment directly impacts our own health."
Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar and Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Special Envoy to Honorable Prime Minister for Climate Change and the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change spoke in the occasion as special guests where Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change presided over the meeting.      �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 dies as Bus-auto rickshaw collides in Gazipur
Man electrocuted in Kamrangirchar
Mohammad Rafiq passes away
Anti-liberation forces trying to foil upcoming nation polls: Amu
45 held for consuming, selling drugs in city
Torrential rain causes flood in Bandarban; Around 30,000 people marooned
Covid: 1 death, 43 new cases reported
‘Govt working on sustainable solutions to reduce impacts of climate change’


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft