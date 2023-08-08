Video
BUET students protest as Abrar’s murder accused attends class

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology on Monday formed a human chain as one of the accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case attended a class on Sunday.
The name of the accused student is Ashikul Islam Bitu who was earlier expelled from the BUET as he was accused in Abrar Fahad Killing.
Earlier on May 22, 2021, Bitu attended an online class with the 17th batch of the Chemical Engineering department. As the students protested strongly, he did not attend classes again till yesterday. But yesterday, when he joined another class with the 17th batch of the Chemical Engineering department, general students again protested it.
Demanding to cancel his registration, the students said, "It is sure that Bitu was one of the accused and involved in the Abarar Fahad murder case. He was also expelled from the university. It is the second time he attempted to attend class. It is a shame for us to attend class with a murderer of our brother."
"Bitu has been notorious for ragging. He has Records of abusing students in the dorm," they added while reading out the statement during the human chain.
The human chain was formed in front of BUET Shahid Minar around 5:20pm on Monday.     �UNB


