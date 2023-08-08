Video
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:50 AM
2 get life-term for killing youth in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 7: A Chattogram court on Monday awarded life-term imprisonment to two people and acquitted another two in the Rabiul Alam murder case in city's Sabuj Bagh area under Halishahar thana in 18 years ago.
Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered the verdict in presence of the accused.
The convicts are Md. Alamgir Hossain and Abu Taher. The acquitted are Morshed Alam and Ismail Hossain for not probe the allegation against them.
The court also fined each convict Tk 20,000, in default, to suffer one year more behind the bar.
According to the documents of the case, youth Rabiul Alam went missing from Haque garage in Sabuj Bagh area on December 19, 2005. The next morning, the garage manager informed Rabiul's family that his body was lying in the garage where he was killed.
After the incident, the then Sub-Inspector (SI) of Halishahar Police Station Md. Ali filed a case as a plaintiff.
 On June 9, 2008, police submitted charge-sheet against four persons while the court framed charges against them on July 8, 2009.
The court pronounced the verdict today after examining 16 prosecution witnesses. Out of 22, the court awarded the judgement convicting two accused in presence of Alamgir Hossain.
Alamgir has been sent to jail after announcing the verdict, said Public
Prosecutor (PP), adding that the other accused Abu Taher is absconding till now after getting bail.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

