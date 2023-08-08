Video
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023
Home Editorial

Let students get away with poor exam results

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Thomas Alva Edison said: "Tomorrow is my exam but I don't care because a single sheet of paper can't decide my future". Considering the current situation, it is important to remember this saying. GPA-5 of exam result cannot determine student future.

Many students may not get GPA-5 due to minor mistakes but with hard work it is possible to establish yourself without GPA-5. A student is usually more worried about the exam result so in that case the student should be encouraged in that situation regardless of the result. But it is seen that a student is often subjected to pressure from family and relatives due to poor results in exams or not getting GPA-5. As a result, many times students take wrong decision like suicide which is not expected at all.

These days when results are published, social media or newspaper pages are filled with news of suicides after not getting GPA-5 in the exam.  We all should realize that life is worth much more than exam results.

Let's all be aware, build resistance against suicide. Everyone in the family should understand that exam results are not everything in life. Stop putting pressure on your child.

Mst. Zely khatun
Kurigram Government College, Dept of Botany



