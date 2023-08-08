Tension in the hills







Altogether, the hilly region of Bandarban is passing through testing times in the history of its existence.



From a technical perspective, the natural disaster can be dealt with various methods ranging from preventing landslides through modifying slope geometry, using chemical agents to reinforce hill slopes , installing structures such as piles and retaining walls, grouting rock joints and fissures, diverting debris pathways, rerouting surface and underwater drainage. Moreover, incidence of slides can also be reduced by imposing strict ban on hill cutting.

However, dealing with the KNF comes with a military and security challenge.



KNF also known as Bom Party is a banned separatist political organization based in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Drawing weapons from another militant armed group from neighbouring Burma, KNF is manifestly wreaking havoc throughout the hilly region of Bandarban.



On 17 May of this year two soldiers of Bangladesh Army were killed and two officers injured at Bandarban's Ruma Upazila as a result of an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) and unanticipated gunfire by KNF members. KNF members also kidnapped 12 workers including a retired army sergeant engaged in constructing the Thanchi road and reportedly released some of them after extorting ransom. And that's not all, KNF members have regularly been engaged in ambush and guerrilla attacks targeting civilians and security forces since its inception in 2017.



Concurrently, the KNF's cyber wing continues to wage a cyber war on the social media. Nevertheless, due to KNF's militant insurgency picturesque Bandarban's tourist industry has been badly hit. And it also is the most damaged sector due to KNF's misleading and misguiding social media campaigns.



Although the local administration has withdrawn travel ban from Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban from July 15, nine months after it was imposed in the wake of militant activities in the hills, tension and insecurity yet prevails throughout the entire Bandarban region.



Even though an army patrol team has completely destroyed a KNF hideout and training camp recently, it is an imperative to completely wipe-out the armed insurgents and restore discipline in Bandarban. As far as regional peace is concerned, KNF has also engaged in establishing and training unholy alliance of so-called Islamic terrorist organisations.



However, the KNF is undeniably a national as well as a regional security threat, and we urge our two neighbouring countries - India and Myanmar to come down heavily on this militant and separatist entity.



If need be, India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, all three countries must seriously consider joint military operations to root out this sinister organisation from operating - and well before KNF engages itself in spreading cross-border terror attacks.



