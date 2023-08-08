

Can AI outcompete humans?



The dangers posed by artificial intelligence can appear overwhelming. What happens to humans whose jobs are taken over by clever machines? Could artificial intelligence influence election results? What if a future AI decides it no longer requires humans and wishes to eliminate us? All of these are valid questions, and the concerns they raise must be treated carefully. But there's reason to believe we'll be able to cope with them: this isn't the first time a big breakthrough has generated new hazards that must be managed.



Whether it was the advent of automobiles or the emergence of personal computers and the Internet, people have survived prior pivotal eras and emerged better off in the end, despite significant turmoil. The first car crash occurred soon after the first autos hit the road. But we didn't outlaw vehicles; instead, we established speed limits, safety standards, licensing requirements, drunk-driving regulations, and other road controls. Can AI outcompete humans?

Job displacement presents a significant challenge for the younger generation, especially with the increasing presence of AI in the job market. As our country witnesses a substantial number of graduates from various universities each year, the statistics indicate that an additional one million new graduates are added to the existing unemployment population, further exacerbating the issue.



Furthermore, there is a prevailing preference among students for government jobs over private sector opportunities, which can also impact their future career prospects. In addition, there is a noticeable lack of enthusiasm among students toward acquiring technical skills, such as machine language. Addressing these concerns is crucial to ensure the success and prosperity of our young workforce in the face of advancing technology and evolving job markets."



However, it is essential to note that the significant demand for government positions might pose a challenge for the sector. The number of available government jobs may not be able to accommodate the vast pool of job seekers, potentially leading to a competitive job market. Addressing this issue will be crucial to balance the aspirations of graduates seeking government employment and the actual job possibilities available in the public sector.



The rapid progress of AI indeed poses significant implications for the job market, especially if students predominantly pursue government jobs while neglecting opportunities in the private sector. As evidenced by recent developments in Bangladesh, where the country witnessed its first AI news anchor named "Aparajita" delivering the news, it becomes evident that AI is becoming increasingly sophisticated.



The rise of AI news presenters, like "Aparajita," may lead to a potential decline in the popularity of human news presenters if the AI's performance continues to improve. This trend could extend beyond the news industry and impact various other job sectors as AI technology continues to advance.



"Some news presenter started saying, "Perhaps we will lose our jobs any time since the AI is covering our part with a very short period of time"



In addition, As AI technology evolves, it is essential for students and the workforce to be proactive in acquiring relevant skills and expertise in various domains, including those related to AI and other emerging technologies. Embracing a diverse range of career options, including opportunities in the private sector, will be crucial to staying resilient in the face of technological disruptions. To prepare for the challenges and opportunities brought forth by AI, educational institutions, governments, and industries must collaborate to promote lifelong learning, skill development, and adaptability. By doing so, students and the workforce can stay competitive and be better equipped to navigate the changing landscape of the job market.



With the combination of artificial and human intelligence, most work tasks will become easier and more efficient. Some vocations that were formerly thought to be immune to technological disruption are now being put to the test. In the medical arena, for example, computers have demonstrated that they can equal the expertise of human radiologists in diagnosing some diseases. Will a machine replace a human doctor in 50 years?

