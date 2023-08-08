Video
Remembering Bangamata

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023
Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed

Today, Tuesday, is the 93rd birthday of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib, wife of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu had got her as a life partner since his childhood in Tungipara of Gopalganj. This noble woman was by his side as a worthy comrade until her death. That is why Bangabandhu was able to bring independence to Bangladesh by succeeding in his political life.

Fazilatunnessa's contribution, inspiration and self-sacrifice are undeniable in the transition from a na�ve Sheikh Mujib to the father of the Bengali nation. Sheikh Mujib adorably called her Renu who worked behind the scenes to implement his political philosophy and ideals.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib wrote in his 'Unfinished Autobiography' that Renu's mother died when she was only five years old. At that time, only his grandfather remained. Dada also died when Renu was seven years old. Renu grew up with 'my siblings'.

At the age of just 13, she was tied to Sheikh Mujib. About marriage, Bangabandhu wrote in his  'Unfinished Autobiography: "When I got married I was hardly twelve or thirteen years old. After Renu's father passed away, her grandfather called my father and said, 'I wish to marry off one of my granddaughters to your eldest son'. It's is because I want to sign off all the property to these two sisters. Renu's grandfather is my paternal uncle. My marriage with Renu was registered to obey the orders of him. I heard I got married. I did not understand anything then. Renu was probably only three years old. "

Although they were married, their family life basically started after Bangabandhu passed the entrance examinations. Their wedding took place in 1942.

In that year, he was admitted to Islamia College, Kolkata. His political career began there. At this time, Begum Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib used to spend time reading various books.

Without any formal education, she was intelligent, responsible and patient with natural talent. She was also the main motivation and encouragement in writing the 'Unfinished Autobiography' of the Father of the Nation. Sheikh Mujib also recalled the contribution of his wife in his autobiography. After crossing all the thorny paths of life's struggle, she has managed his family very well. Despite everything, she was the best political shadow companion of Bangabandhu's life.

At one point in 1961, Bangabandhu built a house at number 32 of Dhanmondi. It was the favorite home of Bangabandhu and Bangamata. A lot of pain and labor of Bangamata is also involved in the construction of this house. On October 1, 1961, they moved to their own home. After that this house became the address of activists.

When Bangabandhu was in prison, activists rushed to this house. She also stood by them in many ways with wisdom and advice. Bangabandhu's historic 7th March speech also bears some testimony of Bangamata's intelligence. Recalling the events of that day, last year at the birthday ceremony of Bangamata, her daughter, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "Many people's advice before the speech on March 7 was making my father crazy. Everyone wanted him to say this, to say that. My mother took him into a room and closed the door. She told my father quietly, you should lie down and rest for 15 minutes. Many people will talk a lot. You have been struggling all your life, you have been in jail. You know what to say? Speak whatever strikes your mind".

On January 8, 1972, Bangabandhu was released from Pakistani prison. Then he went to London from there. He had his first talk with Begum Mujib from London.

Bangabandhu returned home on January 10. Bangmata's long wait was over. After that, she stood by Bangabandhu in building the war-torn country.

Now let the women of this country develop themselves in the ideals of Bangamata. Let Bangladesh be an example in empowering women by becoming strong in her ideals.

The writer is founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society


