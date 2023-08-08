Why are we going back to the local movies!







The trend actually began with Poran and Hawa, two other movies that broke the formulaic pattern, giving the audience something exciting to savour.



The success of Priotoma and Surongo also attest to the fact that if people get something not tried before they will go for it.

Bangladeshi commercial movies had, for too long, followed certain clichés which these two movies challenge.



This is not to say that the films are flawless but when one can watch the full film and come out feeling that time was not wasted,the celluloid experience can be termed a success.



But while both the movies had somewhat unique plot lines, the basic premise was romance or, different shades of it.



In both movies, we see two men shattered for love. In Priotoma, Shakib Khan grows old by the grave of his lover while in Surongo, Afran Nisho is out to take revenge on the woman he loves.



In comparison, I will put Surongo in front because of a rather surreal/bizarre plot line. Priotoma sees Shakib Khan as an old man - something not seen before but from the perspective of a plot, it's not entirely new.



However, Shakib playing the role of a down to earth guy wearing less garish attire is something which added to the appeal of the film.



Whether we like it or not, love is one topic which never fails to provide the right amount of drama, twists and tears.

Romance ending in joy can be triumphant formula although a tragedy works better since people remember doomed lovers for a long time.



Priotoma's orthodox approach vs Surongo's surrealism:

Priotoma succeeds because Shakib plays a regular guy who is madly in love. Also, the clichéd cinematic bravado is missing. A guy and a girl are in love but the latter hides a debilitating health condition and dies in the end. Well, not a terribly new plot but the songs, Shakib's natural acting work to salvage the film. It's after all a commercial venture so better not look for reason too much.



The lesson from this film: Shakib should play regular guys more, with vulnerabilities and flaws, instead of ruthless underground Mafia bosses.



There's a lot to talk about Surongo - a movie which uses romance as a base but wades into darker areas of lust, ambition, crime and vengeance.



Surongo's biggest feature is its presentation of a female protagonist who is compulsively acquisitive by nature.



Juts by doing that, the film veers away from the conventional formula where women are presented as immaculate paradigms of virtue and goodness.



This approach was adopted in Poran, the movie where Bidya Sinha Mim played the part of a fickle lover who conspired to kill one of her suitors.



In Surongo, an aspect of feminine vice is presented in a woman, shown to be pathologically materialistic.



Played to perfection by Toma Mirza, the role of Moyna is not one that is riddled with vice, she is just too grasping and money driven - something which we may often encounter in rea life.



If we deconstruct Surongo, there are several layers: first is the one where we deal with a fickle woman whose love and loyalty depend on how much money she can get for her suitor. Secondly, there's the determination of a young man to prove he has the ability to make money, albeit, through an illegal method and, third, the capability (audacity?) of someone to set ablaze a fortune and walk away broken hearted.



There are several messages in the movie one of which appears to be: never fall head over heels for a mercenary woman but in the end, while the flame of vengeance burns we may be missing the other subtle message: the power of love is more overpowering than having a fortune.



What Nisho does in the end may seem like a reaction from a man obsessed with love; if he had been a realist, he would have taken revenge and then, used the money to make a life for himself.



But this is a film made within the South Asian context, and therefore, showing a lead character walking into a new life with stolen money would have received frowns from moralists and, hence, the 'correct' ending that we have.



Nisho must act in more movies:

Shakespeare once said: wisely and slow; those stumble that run fast and Nisho seems to be taking inspiration from that line. He took a long time to establish himself in TV and then acted for OTT films.Finally, the debut for the big screen has been a scintillating success. Where does he go from here? Well, he should choose movies with off beat, avantgarde plots and not just jump into the commercial bandwagon. Three films a year but all of them with unorthodox storylines will take him to the peak.



Surongo also has flaws but these are eclipsed by the acting prowess of both Nisho and Toma. Of course, it's actually a Nisho show and we loved every bit of it.



Someone must cast him in an international venture because this guy has the ability to win the best accolades for Bangladesh.



To end, the basic idea of Surongo was used in the OTT platform production Money Honey, which is another top class production that may have been missed by movie lovers as it's only available after subscribing to that platform. However, watch that film too because I somehow get the feeling that Money Honey also inspired Surongo.



ShyamolMowla, another stellar actor, played the protagonist in Money Honey, and also portrays the spoilt son of a millionaire in the much acclaimed OTT production, Mohanagar 1 and 2. Mowla also has potential and, if picked for big screen productions, will shine.



Actually, I am thinking about an urban thriller with both Nisho and Mowla - what a delicious production that would be!

Pradosh Mitra is a movie buff!



The celluloid industry which had been in a morass is showing promising signs of recovery; three weeks after Eid ulAzha, the halls were running houseful for both Priotoma and Surongo - two Bangladeshi films which have been instrumental in pulling thousands back to the cinema.The trend actually began with Poran and Hawa, two other movies that broke the formulaic pattern, giving the audience something exciting to savour.The success of Priotoma and Surongo also attest to the fact that if people get something not tried before they will go for it.Bangladeshi commercial movies had, for too long, followed certain clichés which these two movies challenge.This is not to say that the films are flawless but when one can watch the full film and come out feeling that time was not wasted,the celluloid experience can be termed a success.But while both the movies had somewhat unique plot lines, the basic premise was romance or, different shades of it.In both movies, we see two men shattered for love. In Priotoma, Shakib Khan grows old by the grave of his lover while in Surongo, Afran Nisho is out to take revenge on the woman he loves.In comparison, I will put Surongo in front because of a rather surreal/bizarre plot line. Priotoma sees Shakib Khan as an old man - something not seen before but from the perspective of a plot, it's not entirely new.However, Shakib playing the role of a down to earth guy wearing less garish attire is something which added to the appeal of the film.Whether we like it or not, love is one topic which never fails to provide the right amount of drama, twists and tears.Romance ending in joy can be triumphant formula although a tragedy works better since people remember doomed lovers for a long time.Priotoma's orthodox approach vs Surongo's surrealism:Priotoma succeeds because Shakib plays a regular guy who is madly in love. Also, the clichéd cinematic bravado is missing. A guy and a girl are in love but the latter hides a debilitating health condition and dies in the end. Well, not a terribly new plot but the songs, Shakib's natural acting work to salvage the film. It's after all a commercial venture so better not look for reason too much.The lesson from this film: Shakib should play regular guys more, with vulnerabilities and flaws, instead of ruthless underground Mafia bosses.There's a lot to talk about Surongo - a movie which uses romance as a base but wades into darker areas of lust, ambition, crime and vengeance.Surongo's biggest feature is its presentation of a female protagonist who is compulsively acquisitive by nature.Juts by doing that, the film veers away from the conventional formula where women are presented as immaculate paradigms of virtue and goodness.This approach was adopted in Poran, the movie where Bidya Sinha Mim played the part of a fickle lover who conspired to kill one of her suitors.In Surongo, an aspect of feminine vice is presented in a woman, shown to be pathologically materialistic.Played to perfection by Toma Mirza, the role of Moyna is not one that is riddled with vice, she is just too grasping and money driven - something which we may often encounter in rea life.If we deconstruct Surongo, there are several layers: first is the one where we deal with a fickle woman whose love and loyalty depend on how much money she can get for her suitor. Secondly, there's the determination of a young man to prove he has the ability to make money, albeit, through an illegal method and, third, the capability (audacity?) of someone to set ablaze a fortune and walk away broken hearted.There are several messages in the movie one of which appears to be: never fall head over heels for a mercenary woman but in the end, while the flame of vengeance burns we may be missing the other subtle message: the power of love is more overpowering than having a fortune.What Nisho does in the end may seem like a reaction from a man obsessed with love; if he had been a realist, he would have taken revenge and then, used the money to make a life for himself.But this is a film made within the South Asian context, and therefore, showing a lead character walking into a new life with stolen money would have received frowns from moralists and, hence, the 'correct' ending that we have.Nisho must act in more movies:Shakespeare once said: wisely and slow; those stumble that run fast and Nisho seems to be taking inspiration from that line. He took a long time to establish himself in TV and then acted for OTT films.Finally, the debut for the big screen has been a scintillating success. Where does he go from here? Well, he should choose movies with off beat, avantgarde plots and not just jump into the commercial bandwagon. Three films a year but all of them with unorthodox storylines will take him to the peak.Surongo also has flaws but these are eclipsed by the acting prowess of both Nisho and Toma. Of course, it's actually a Nisho show and we loved every bit of it.Someone must cast him in an international venture because this guy has the ability to win the best accolades for Bangladesh.To end, the basic idea of Surongo was used in the OTT platform production Money Honey, which is another top class production that may have been missed by movie lovers as it's only available after subscribing to that platform. However, watch that film too because I somehow get the feeling that Money Honey also inspired Surongo.ShyamolMowla, another stellar actor, played the protagonist in Money Honey, and also portrays the spoilt son of a millionaire in the much acclaimed OTT production, Mohanagar 1 and 2. Mowla also has potential and, if picked for big screen productions, will shine.Actually, I am thinking about an urban thriller with both Nisho and Mowla - what a delicious production that would be!Pradosh Mitra is a movie buff!