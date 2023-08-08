Video
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023
Countryside

Lightning kills youth in Dinajpur

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent


DINAJPUR, Aug 7: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Bidhan Roy, 24, son of Pabitra Roy, a resident of Haripara Village under Khaerbari Union in the upazila. He was a student at Fulbari Government College.
Local sources said Bidhan Roy was working in a field along with his brothers. At that time, thunderbolt struck him at around 11 am. He died on the spot.
On information, Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kamah Tamal, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zafar Sadik and Local Union Parishad Chairman Anamul Haque visited the scene.


