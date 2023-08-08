Murder case plaintiff beaten up, stabbed in Munshiganj





MUNSHIGANJ, Aug 7: A plaintiff of a murder case was beaten up and stabbed by accused Nur Muhammad Khan and his supporters in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Uttar Basail Village under Basail Union in the upazila.

Victim Arif Khan lodged a complaint with Sirajdikhan Police Station (PS) in this regard on Friday.

According to the complaint, the victim lodged a case, as the plaintiff, six years back over the killing of his father Mojibur Rahman Khan. The trial of this case is continuing. Accused of the case Nur Muhammad Khan, 35, and Ayub Khan freed from the jail after securing bail, started creating pressure and threatening the plaintiff to withdraw the case.

Later on, locals rushed him to Sirajdikhan Upazila Health.

About the allegation, accused Ayub Khan said, "Arif's allegation is not right and they (Arif's supporters) attacked us."



MUNSHIGANJ, Aug 7: A plaintiff of a murder case was beaten up and stabbed by accused Nur Muhammad Khan and his supporters in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district.The incident took place in Uttar Basail Village under Basail Union in the upazila.Victim Arif Khan lodged a complaint with Sirajdikhan Police Station (PS) in this regard on Friday.According to the complaint, the victim lodged a case, as the plaintiff, six years back over the killing of his father Mojibur Rahman Khan. The trial of this case is continuing. Accused of the case Nur Muhammad Khan, 35, and Ayub Khan freed from the jail after securing bail, started creating pressure and threatening the plaintiff to withdraw the case.On August 3, the accused along with others stopped the victim on his way at around 7:30pm and asked him to withdraw the case. They beat him up and stabbed the victim as he denied; he was critically injured.Later on, locals rushed him to Sirajdikhan Upazila Health.About the allegation, accused Ayub Khan said, "Arif's allegation is not right and they (Arif's supporters) attacked us."