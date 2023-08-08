Four found dead in 4 dists





GOALANDHA, RAJBARI: Police recovered the body of a man from Poravita area under Goalanda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Minnot, 30, son of Yunus Ali, hailed from Manikganj District.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man at a house in Poravita Village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the house.

KISHOEGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a physician from his rented house in Hossainpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Ariful Islam, 30, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Mithamoin Upazila in the district. He was running a private clinic at Hossainpur Municipality.

The deceased's brother Ashraful Islam said Ariful got married with Dr Shahin Sultana Mira on December 11, 2021. They were happily married for the one and a half years, but they started fighting with each other since they shifted into the rented house.

"At around 2 am on Sunday, police called me and said that my brother have committed suicide by hanging himsdelf," he said.

"My brother could not have committed suicide; his in-law's might have killed him and then, hanged the body to hide the killing. We want exemplary punishment for the perpetrators," the deceased's brother added.

Hossainpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Titu said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that it was a suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

FARIDPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from Boalmari Upazila in the district on Thursday night after one of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Mijan Sheikh, 25, son of Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Rupapat Union under the upazila. He used to work as a construction worker.

According to police and local sources, Mizan went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals found spotted the body of Mizan lying in a garden behind Rupapat Baman Chandra High School in the upazila at around 8:30 pm on Thursday and informed police, said Boalmari PS OC Md Abdul Wahab.

Being informed, a team of police led by Daharnagar Outpost In-Charge Azadur Rahman reached the scene and recovered Mizan's body.

The body was then taken to the PS from the outpost and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

Sub-Inspector (SI) (Investigation) of Boalmari PS Kabir Ahmed said there are several injury marks on various parts of the body.

His right eye was amputated and it was assuming that it was a murder, the SI added.

OC Abdul Wahab said legal action would be taken in this regard.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from his residence in Derai Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, 30, son of Abu Saleh, hailed from Kulanja Village under the upazila. He along with his family members lived in Sylhet City.

However, Abul Hossain came to visit his village home recently. Neighbours then found his throat-slit body lying on the bed at a room in the house the following day.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Derai PS OC Kazi Moktadir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



Four people have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Rajbari, Kishoreganj, Faridpur and Sunamganj, in recent times.GOALANDHA, RAJBARI: Police recovered the body of a man from Poravita area under Goalanda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Minnot, 30, son of Yunus Ali, hailed from Manikganj District.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man at a house in Poravita Village in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the house.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Goalanda Ghat Police Station (PS) Uttam Kumar Ghosh confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.KISHOEGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a physician from his rented house in Hossainpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.The deceased was identified as Dr Ariful Islam, 30, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Mithamoin Upazila in the district. He was running a private clinic at Hossainpur Municipality.The deceased's brother Ashraful Islam said Ariful got married with Dr Shahin Sultana Mira on December 11, 2021. They were happily married for the one and a half years, but they started fighting with each other since they shifted into the rented house."At around 2 am on Sunday, police called me and said that my brother have committed suicide by hanging himsdelf," he said."My brother could not have committed suicide; his in-law's might have killed him and then, hanged the body to hide the killing. We want exemplary punishment for the perpetrators," the deceased's brother added.Hossainpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Titu said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police primarily assumed that it was a suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.FARIDPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from Boalmari Upazila in the district on Thursday night after one of his missing.The deceased was identified as Mijan Sheikh, 25, son of Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Rupapat Union under the upazila. He used to work as a construction worker.According to police and local sources, Mizan went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon. He had been missing since then.Later on, locals found spotted the body of Mizan lying in a garden behind Rupapat Baman Chandra High School in the upazila at around 8:30 pm on Thursday and informed police, said Boalmari PS OC Md Abdul Wahab.Being informed, a team of police led by Daharnagar Outpost In-Charge Azadur Rahman reached the scene and recovered Mizan's body.The body was then taken to the PS from the outpost and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.Sub-Inspector (SI) (Investigation) of Boalmari PS Kabir Ahmed said there are several injury marks on various parts of the body.His right eye was amputated and it was assuming that it was a murder, the SI added.OC Abdul Wahab said legal action would be taken in this regard.DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from his residence in Derai Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, 30, son of Abu Saleh, hailed from Kulanja Village under the upazila. He along with his family members lived in Sylhet City.However, Abul Hossain came to visit his village home recently. Neighbours then found his throat-slit body lying on the bed at a room in the house the following day.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Derai PS OC Kazi Moktadir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.