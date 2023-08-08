Seven killed, 27 injured in road mishaps





SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man from Sadullapur Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Quamruzzaman Pradhan alias Gabur Ali, 43, son of Tara Mia Pradhan of Patilyakura Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's nephew Biplob Pradhan said Gabur Ali went to Saudi Arabia about one and a half years back.

He worked as a labourer there. On Sunday, a vehicle hit him while he was returning his residence from a market, which left the expatriate dead on the spot.

MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident on the Mymensingh-Netrakona regional highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Bakultala area of the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Hafizul Islam Hifzu, 18, son of Md Shahidul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 31 under the city. He passed SSC examination this year.

Quoting the witnesses, police said Hafizul was heading towards Shambhuganj Bazaar from Patharbhanga area in the morning riding by a motorcycle. When he reached Bakultala area, he fell on the road after being hit by a battery-run auto-rickshaw from behind. At that time, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over him, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the teenager dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mymensingh Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Shah Kamal Akanda confirmed the incident.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in a road accident on the Amnura-Chapainawabganj road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Atahar Bulonpur area under the upazila at around 8:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Sadiqul Islam, 65, son of late Tainus Ali of Charmohonpur area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Chapainawabganj Sadar Model PS OC Md Sajjad Hossain said a total of six people were heading towards Amnura from Chapainawabganj boarding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the morning. When it reached Atahar Bulonpur area, a Chapainawabganj-bound speedy truck from Amunura hit the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving Sadiqul dead on the spot and five others critically injured.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital.

Among them, three were released after first aid and two were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) as their condition deteriorated further.

However, the law enforcers seized both the vehicles but none was arrested in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in Puthia Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The accident took place in Tarapur Bazar on the highway under the upazila at around 12:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Naim Hossen, 16, son of late Abdur Razzak of Shahbazpur Village in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Shamim, 35, Jewel, 18, Tuhin, 21, Suman, 17, Al Amin, 21, auto-van driver Ziaur, 40, and Ripon, 25. All of them are residents of the same area.

It was known that seven friends rented Ziaur's auto-van to visit various places. After the visit, while they were returning Shahbazpur Village, a truck hit the auto-van at Tarapur Bazar at around 12:30 am. Naim Hossain died on the spot and seven others were injured at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Paba Highway PS OC Mofakarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to identify the killer truck.

BARISHAL: A young man was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Khanjapur area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman Sohag, 22, hailed from Naridia Village under Laksam Upazila of Cumilla District.

Police, fire service and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Unique Paribahan' from Kuakata Sea Beach collided head-on with a sand-laden tractor in Khanjapur area on the highway at night, which left one passenger dead on the spot and at least 15 others injured.

Of the injured, the conditions of two were stated to be critical and shifted to Dhaka from Gournadi Upazila Health Complex. They are: Sania Akhter, 22, and Yunus Sarder, 65.

However, the drivers and helpers of both the vehicles managed to flee the scene soon after the accident.

Gournadi Highway PS OC Md Golam Rasul Molla confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a private car in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place on the Kalihati-Bolla road in Kamarthi area under the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain, 28, son of Delwar Hossain, and Asaduzzmana, 20, son of Arfan Ali. Both of them were residents of Bir Basinda Village under the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Zakir and Asaduzzaman were heading towards Kalihati Bus Stand from Charan area riding on a motorcycle. At that time, they rammed into a private car coming from the opposite direction when they were trying to overtake a van, which left Zakir dead on the spot and the pillion passenger critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kalihati Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Tangail General Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have seized the vehicles from the scene.

Kalihati PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal prosecutions are under process in this regard.



