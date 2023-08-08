Video
Home Countryside

Three drown in Chattogram, Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

A teenage girl and two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Rangpur, on Sunday and Monday.

CHATTOGRAM: A college girl drowned in the floodwater while going to attend in a examination in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The incident took place in Islamia Haat Badamtali area of the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Nipa Palit, 18, daughter of Uttam Palit of the upazila. She was a twelfth grader at Hathazari Government College.

"My sister was going to the college on foot to attend in an examination in the morning. On the way, she suddenly fell into a roadside drain and drowned there," said the deceased's brother and a lecturer of Hathazari Government College Abu Taleb.

Locals rushed there and started searching for her but after a while, they recovered her body.

Gazi Shafiul Azim, councillor of Ward No. 1 in Hathazari Municipality, confirmed the incident.

RANGPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Rahima, 2, daughter of Oabidul Haque, and Saeed Mia, son if Abu Taleb, residents of Mabfarpara Village under Alambiditar Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the two children fell into a pond next to their houses while they were playing near its bank at around 12:30 pm.

Later on, their family members recovered the bodies of the two from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge of Gangachra Model Police Station Dulal Hossain confirmed the incident.


