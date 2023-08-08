Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Niger awaits response after defying ultimatum

Italy, Germany urges extension of Niger coup deadline

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NIAMEY, Aug 7: Niger's military rulers were on Monday in defiance of an ultimatum to restore the elected government as the threat of possible military intervention was still on the table.

No foreign forces were visible on the streets of the capital Niamey after the deadline came and went on Sunday, but the ECOWAS regional bloc has not yet responded publicly to the coup leaders' recalcitrance.

A source close to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said an immediate military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum is not being envisaged at this stage.

Meanwhile, Italy and Germany called on Monday for an extension of a West African deadline for Niger's coup leaders to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action.

"The only path is a diplomatic one," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

"I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today,"  he added.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Niger awaits response after defying ultimatum
Peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting: Russia
Jailed Imran 'in good spirits'
Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament
Ukraine faces new wave of attacks, Russia says airbases struck
Turkish drone kills PKK official in Iraq: Kurdish security
Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup
23 injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 quake hits east China


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft