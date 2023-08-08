Niger awaits response after defying ultimatum







No foreign forces were visible on the streets of the capital Niamey after the deadline came and went on Sunday, but the ECOWAS regional bloc has not yet responded publicly to the coup leaders' recalcitrance.



A source close to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said an immediate military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum is not being envisaged at this stage.

Meanwhile, Italy and Germany called on Monday for an extension of a West African deadline for Niger's coup leaders to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action.



"The only path is a diplomatic one," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.



"I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today," he added. �AFP



