Peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting: Russia





Representatives from around 40 countries including China, India, the United States and Ukraine took part in the peace summit, which was held in Jeddah.

Russia, which was not invited, said that a resolution was possible if Ukraine "stopped the hostilities and terrorist attacks" and if Western countries stopped arms supplies to Kyiv.

It also called on Ukraine to cede its occupied territories to Moscow.

"The original foundations of Ukraine's sovereignty -- its neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status -- must be confirmed," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday chided efforts by international officials meeting in Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement for the war in Ukraine, saying the talks don't have "the slightest added value" because Moscow - unlike Kyiv - wasn't invited.



Senior officials from around 40 countries gathered Sunday in Jeddah for a two-day meeting that aims to agree on key principles about how to end the conflict that has raged for more than 17 months.



But without Russia's participation and without taking into account Moscow's interests, the meeting was pointless, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said. It repeated previous assurances that Russia is open to a diplomatic solution on its terms that ends the war and is ready to respond to serious proposals. �AFP, AP

