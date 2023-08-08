Video
Jailed Imran 'in good spirits'

His lawyers head to court to challenge Pakistan jail sentence

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in good spirits despite tough conditions in jail, his spokesman said Monday, following a graft conviction that has ruled him out of contesting elections due later this year.
The former international cricket star was arrested Saturday and whisked to prison after being found guilty in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being booted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.
There were small, scattered protests -- including outside Lahore High Court, where a few dozen people gathered -- but Khan's street power has drastically diminished since authorities cracked down three months ago and rounded up thousands of his supporters.
A lawyer met Khan on Monday at a century-old jail on the outskirts of historical Attock city, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the capital, to obtain power of attorney so his team could press ahead with a series of legal challenges.
"He is being held in deplorable conditions not fit for any human, but he is in good spirits," Khan's spokesman Raoof Hasan told AFP.
"He said to 'tell the people that I will not compromise on my principles'."
The 70-year-old is being held in a so-called "C-class cell", sleeping on a mattress on the floor and with only enough room for a prayer mat. There is little access to daylight, and a fan but no air conditioner in the summer heat, Hasan said.
Lawyers were able to gain power of attorney from Khan, allowing them to file a bail application on his behalf and also appeal for him to be moved into an "A-class cell".
"We're hopeful that we will be able to secure bail and the decision will be suspended and the disqualification revoked," said Hasan.
At a court hearing that Khan did not attend on Saturday, a judge found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office and sentenced him to three years in jail.
Meanwhile, lawyers for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan went to court on Monday to challenge a three-year jail sentence for graft that has ruled him out of contesting elections due later this year.
The former international cricket star was arrested Saturday and whisked to jail after being found guilty in one of more than 200 cases he has faced since being booted from office by a vote of no-confidence in April 2022.
There were reports of small, scattered protests -- including outside Lahore High Court, where a few dozen people gathered -- but Khan's street power has drastically diminished since authorities cracked down three months ago and rounded up thousands of his supporters.
A lawyer met Khan on Monday at a century-old jail on the outskirts of historical Attock city, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the capital, to obtain power of attorney so his team could press ahead with a series of legal challenges.    �AFP


