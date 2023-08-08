Video
Foreign News

Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over comments criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi is the scion of India's premier political dynasty and his reinstatement was welcomed by other members of his Congress party, which was once a dominant force but has lost the past two elections to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Gandhi's disqualification "has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements", Utpal Kumar Singh, secretary-general of the lower parliament house, said in a statement.
The 53-year-old Gandhi was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world's largest democracy.
The conviction stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign when Gandhi had asked why "all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname".
His comments were portrayed as a slur against the prime minister and all those with the same surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India's caste hierarchy.
Anyone sentenced to a custodial term of two years or more is ineligible to sit in India's parliament, and Gandhi was expelled as a result, though he stayed out of jail while appealing to the Supreme Court.
Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge said the reinstatement was "a welcome step", and called on the government to concentrate on "governance rather than denigrating democracy by targeting opposition leaders".    �AFP



