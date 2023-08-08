France coach warns against underestimating Morocco before WC clash





While France's objective is to win a major women's title for the first time, Morocco qualified for the last 16 at their debut World Cup against the odds and at the expense of Germany.

There are 67 places between the nations in the FIFA rankings as they clash in Adelaide with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

The match is also a special occasion for Renard, who managed the Moroccan men's team for three years and took them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I have marvellous memories of my time in Morocco, but let's focus on the football," Renard told reporters on the eve of the game.

"The important thing is that we respect our opponents and the fact that this is a last-16 tie at a World Cup.

"Morocco are not here by chance. This is a match of the same calibre as our game against Brazil."

France beat Brazil 2-1 on the way to topping their group, also defeating Panama after being held by Jamaica in their opening game. �AFP



ADELAIDE, AUG 7: France coach Herve Renard has warned his team not to take Morocco lightly as they face one of the surprise packages of the Women's World Cup in the last 16 on Tuesday.While France's objective is to win a major women's title for the first time, Morocco qualified for the last 16 at their debut World Cup against the odds and at the expense of Germany.There are 67 places between the nations in the FIFA rankings as they clash in Adelaide with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The match is also a special occasion for Renard, who managed the Moroccan men's team for three years and took them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia."I have marvellous memories of my time in Morocco, but let's focus on the football," Renard told reporters on the eve of the game."Even when we have a kickabout with friends we want to win, and we are here to win and qualify for the next round."The important thing is that we respect our opponents and the fact that this is a last-16 tie at a World Cup."Morocco are not here by chance. This is a match of the same calibre as our game against Brazil."France beat Brazil 2-1 on the way to topping their group, also defeating Panama after being held by Jamaica in their opening game. �AFP