Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Two friendlies against Afghanistan next month

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) confirmed on Monday that Bangladesh national football team would play two international friendly matches against Afghanistan in the coming FIFA window in September.

The two matches will be played on 4 and 7 September. BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil confirmed that to the media. This BFF official said that these two matches would be played as part of the preparation for the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup.

Although there was gossip going on that the Afghans were coming toBangladesh to play a friendly match. Even a post on the Facebook page of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) also hinted at that one week ago. But the Bangladesh officials were keeping silent regarding the matter. Finally, after everything is finalised, the BFF officials confirmed the matter and revealed that there would be two matches.

The Afghans are ranked 157th while Bangladesh boys are 189th in the FIFA World ranking.

However, the BFF sources could not say anything about which venue would be hosting the matches. Only, Bangladesh will decide the match venue after discussing that with head coach Javier Fern�ndez Cabrera.

The coach is currently on vacation and will return to Dhaka on Wednesday. the camp with the boys will begin on 20 August.
 
The Afghans are expected to come to Dhaka on 28 August. They will camp here for a week before the matches.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Indies edge 2nd T20I against India
France coach warns against underestimating Morocco before WC clash
Australia reach WC quarter-finals
Marsh named Australian T20 captain
BCB likely to announce ODI captain from emergency meeting today
Two friendlies against Afghanistan next month
ICC trophy makes stopover at iconic Padma Bridge
England beat Nigeria on penalties at WC as Australia eye quarters


Latest News
Bangladesh to play two FIFA Int'l Friendlies with Afghanistan on Sept 4, 7
Torrential rains inundate Khagrachhari, trap hundreds of families
FM urges Indian businessmen to promote Dhaka-Delhi trade
Liton scores 12 as Surrey lose GT20 final to Tigers
Man held with arms in Rajbari
Grain deal to be one of main topics of Erdogan-Putin talks: source
Russia says peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting
Russia says it advanced 3 km in northeast Ukraine
BUET students protest as Abrar Fahad's murder accused attends class
Youth killed being hit by bus at Tangail
Most Read News
Corruption overwhelms central jail
Hero Alam files defamation case worth Tk 50cr against Rizvi
Multiple landslides hit parts of Bandarban, residents asked to evacuate
All existing cases under DSA to continue: AG
BKMEA plays a key role in fostering RMG industry
Not scrapped, Digital Security Act to be amended
Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 100th time
Muhuri river dam breached, 6 villages in Feni flooded
Few students held during protest demanding deferral of HSC exams
Technical glitch disrupts metro rail services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft