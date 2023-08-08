Two friendlies against Afghanistan next month







The two matches will be played on 4 and 7 September. BFF vice-president Kazi Nabil confirmed that to the media. This BFF official said that these two matches would be played as part of the preparation for the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup.



Although there was gossip going on that the Afghans were coming toBangladesh to play a friendly match. Even a post on the Facebook page of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) also hinted at that one week ago. But the Bangladesh officials were keeping silent regarding the matter. Finally, after everything is finalised, the BFF officials confirmed the matter and revealed that there would be two matches.

The Afghans are ranked 157th while Bangladesh boys are 189th in the FIFA World ranking.



However, the BFF sources could not say anything about which venue would be hosting the matches. Only, Bangladesh will decide the match venue after discussing that with head coach Javier Fern�ndez Cabrera.



The coach is currently on vacation and will return to Dhaka on Wednesday. the camp with the boys will begin on 20 August.



The Afghans are expected to come to Dhaka on 28 August. They will camp here for a week before the matches.

