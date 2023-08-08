Video
ICC trophy makes stopover at iconic Padma Bridge

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

On its journey across the globe, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy made a stopover at the iconic Padma Multipurpose Bridge on Monday.

Apart from an official photo session, there was however no programme as the trophy, which arrived at the early hour on Monday, is on three-day visit in Bangladesh.

The trophy will visit Bangladesh's home of cricket Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today. It will be on display at SBNCS, Mirpur from 9am to 12pm for National Team, Women's Team, current and former cricketers, cricket officials and organisers and members of the media.

On Wednesday, the trophy will be at Bashundhra City Shopping Mall, Panthapath, Dhaka from 11am to 8pm for the general people.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour was launched on June 27 in India to mark the 100 days to go milestone ahead of the event.

Over the course of the 100 days that follow, the Trophy Tour will take in 18 ICC Member countries spanning the five regions - Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.

The trophy will then arrive back in India for the final 30 days of the Tour, where it will continue to be showcased around the country to promote the upcoming event.

The cricket's biggest extravaganza will run from October 5-November 19 in different venues across India.    �BSS


