Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:46 AM
Home Business

Prime Bank, BIDA to give one-stop services for foreign investors

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

Prime Bankhas recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to provide a One Stop Banking Service to foreign investors. This partnership will facilitate the foreign investors with a sophisticated banking solutions that ranges from online bank account and temporary bank account opening to an exclusive transactional service to ease their operations, says a press release.

Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) was present as the Chief Guest in the MoU signing ceremony which was held at the BIDA Conference Room, Agargaon, Dhaka.Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Engr. Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director General of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), signed the MoUon behalf of their respective organizations.

Commenting on this partnership, Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank said, "This partnership with BIDA will open up the doors for Prime Bank to proudly contribute in the facilitation of investment in Bangladesh. As a leading bank in Bangladesh for over 28 years, Prime Bank is committed towards ensuring greater contribution, development and impact in the economy".


