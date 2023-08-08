General inflation stays unchanged at 9.69pc in July







Inflation in Bangladesh saw a slow pace in decrease while inflation of many South Asian countries is decreasing steadily.



Economists said inadequate steps of the government to rein inflation failed to bring down it. It was 7.48 percent in July 2022, which jumped to 9.69 percent in July 2023. In May 2023 inflation jumped to a decade-high 9.94 percent.

General non-food inflation dropped to 9.47 percent in July, down from 9.60 percent in June. However, food inflation experienced an increase to 9.76 percent in July, compared to 9.73 percent in June.



General inflation in rural areas decreased to 9.75 percent in July from 9.82 percent in June. In urban areas, it has decreased to 9.43 percent from 9.45 percent in June.



Two independent sets of commodities (goods and services) are used to compute Consumer Price Index ( CPI) for rural and urban areas. The rural and urban baskets cover 383 items with 749 varieties of goods and services. This index has been rebased with 2021-22 as the reference index.



The CPI items for national and sub-national indices are classified into 12 major categories such as food and nonalcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, clothing and footwear, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels.



It also covers furnishings goods, household equipment, and routine maintenance of the house, health, transportation, communication, recreation and culture, education, restaurants and hotels and miscellaneous goods and services.



