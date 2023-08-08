Video
Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:46 AM
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day on Monday as dominant small investors continued to sell out the shares.

At the close of the trading DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, fell by 16 points to 6,299. DSE Shariah Index also fell by four points to 2,366. DS-30 index decreased by 5 points to 2,138.

According to DSE data, a total of 10 crore 47 lakh 7 thousand 715 shares and units of 336 institutions were bought and sold in the market and Tk 468.50 crore has been transacted on the day against Tk 417.64 crore traded on Sunday.

On this day, the price of shares of 28 companies increased, on the contrary, 142 companies decreased and 166 companies remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Sonali Paper, Khan Brothers PP, Fu-Wang Food, Delta Life Insurance, Emerald Oil, Rupali Life Insurance, Sea Pearl Beach, Metro Spinning, Legacy Footwear and Sinobangla Industries.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Khan Brothers PP, Union Capital, Prime Bank, Premier Cement, Sinobangla Industries, Aziz Pipes, Sonali Paper, Fur Chemical, Fu-Wang Food and Yakin Polymer.

Top 10 companies with price reduction are:- Metro Spinning, Republic Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Meghna Condensed Milk, Global Insurance, Asia Insurance, Janata Insurance, Express Insurance, Mercantile Islami Insurance and People's Insurance.

At the CSE, its main index fell by 40 points to 18,624. Shares and units of 154 companies were traded in CSE on this day. Of those, the prices of 25 have increased, 74 have decreased and 55 have remained unchanged.



