Tuesday, 8 August, 2023, 4:46 AM
Home Business

BB plan to cut loan classification time to 3 months worries businesses

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

The business community is bracing for a deep crisis as Bangladesh Bank (BB) plans to cut overdue loans classification time to three months instead of six now in place, in accordance with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bankers fear an unprecedented rise in non-performing loans (NPL) may happen in their ledger books if the central bank changes the overdue period for loan classifications from six months to three.

Business leaders have voiced concerns that such steps could create challenges for entrepreneurs who are already under pressure to adjust import bills against increasing rates of US dollar.

Abdul Matlub Ahmad, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), believes any change in financial policy should be taken after consulting stakeholders to foster economic growth.

"We frequently find that Bangladesh Bank makes decisions that send shockwaves through the economy, particularly for entrepreneurs who design long-term strategies. Such frequent changes have significant effects, especially at this moment when Bangladesh is going through a challenging period in global economy," Matlub Ahmad, now president of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), said.

Prior to the pandemic, businesses opened Letters of Credit (LCs) at Tk 85 per US dollar, which is now Tk 108. In addition, there is external pressure of inflation triggered by Russia-Ukraine war. But Bangladesh Bank is going to implement this measure as part of IMF conditions set with $4.7 billion loan to beef up     foreign exchange reserves.

Sameer Sattar, President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), voiced concerns saying that the policy could negatively impact private sector investment. "Businesses are struggling to revive growth after the pandemic. They are also under pressure from inflation when importing raw materials. If the loan classification changes, business community will face challenges in the days to come," he said.

Senior leader of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), however said the policy could promote good governance in the banking sector, despite the potential side effects on non-performing loan management.

"We once classified bad loans as overdue after 90 days. The government later relaxed the facilities to 180 days at the request of businesses. Now, IMF is advising us to comply with global standards," at a time the  non-performing loans in the banking sector soared to Tk 1.35 trillion by the end of fiscal 2022-23.


