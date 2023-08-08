e-health certificate for exportable food items launched







The initiative will benefit the entire nation as export will increase and farmers will get a fair price for their produce through this certification, said Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain while speaking as a special guest at the inauguration ceremony of the project organised by BSFA, in the city on Sunday, said a press release.



Citing bitter experiences from the past, he hoped the e-health certificates will help to ensure food quality through e-health certification. It will be easier to prevent food wastage, increase self-confidence and coordinate production with global standards following the launch of the certificates.

The certification system of exportable food products, which was issued manually for a long time, has been converted into a digital process under the new system and the information of 44 labs dealing with food products in Bangladesh has been made available online as part of it.



The process is being jointly implemented by the US Department of Agriculture-sponsored BTF project and the Food Safety Authority. Through this process, the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority will be able to increase the quality of exports and products and issue certificates for exportable products in a short period.



Any exporting organization can easily get this certificate through an online application. Application for a digital health certificate can be made through the link provided on the website of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority.



Speaking on the occasion as guest of honour, US Agriculture Attaché Sarah Gilsky said, "In the field of international trade, digital health certificates will play an important role in increasing import-export, increasing quality, increasing testing capacity, etc."



Chairman of Safe Food Authority Md Abdur Qayyum Sarkar said, "The quality of food and exports will increase with the combination of e-health certification and lab automation. Besides, it will play an important role in achieving food safety within the country."



"Through lab automation, 663 parameters of 133 food products in 44 labs will be known. This is one of the best steps to building a smart Bangladesh announced by the government," he added.



Referring to digital health certificate of food products as a landmark step, BTF Project Director Michael J Par said, "It will play an important role in strengthening the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States."



Representatives of various laboratories, officials of concerned government departments, representatives of food establishments and private organisations were present at the event.



