Tuesday, 8 August, 2023
Apex trade bodies of BD, India to boost bilateral trade

Published : Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) held Business to Business (B2B) meeting on Monday in the capital to boost further the trade relations between the two countries.

The FBCCI held the meeting with the visiting 43-member business delegation of ICC at the FBCCI office in the capital.

 FBCCI senior vice president Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu presided over the meeting. The ICC delegation was led by the organization's Director General Rajiv Singh.

 The meeting was discussed about strengthening further the trade relations between the two countries, said a press release.

In the meeting, FBCCI senior vice president Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that India has always been one of Bangladesh's most important partners in trade and commerce.

He said the trade between Bangladesh and India is in a very good position while newer potentials are being created day by day to expand the trade between the two countries paving the way for expanding further the investment partnership.

Babu also said that right at this moment, Bangladesh needs a profitable, sustainable and environment-friendly agricultural system to ensure long-term food security.

In this regard, he said the development of cold chain infrastructure has become very important which will help in increasing the overall productivity of this sector. Bangladesh Cold Storage Association is keen to work with India in this regard, added the FBCCI senior vice president.

In the meeting, ICC director general Rajeev Singh said that India has a lot of skilled manpower who work in the energy sector. They want to share their skills and experience with Bangladesh, he added.

BSS adds: Rajiv said the Indian businessmen can also work on erecting transmission lines to supply electricity generated in Bhutan and Nepal to meet Bangladesh's electricity needs.

Apart from this, he also mentioned that the north-eastern states of India produce enough spices and vegetables which can be exported to Bangladesh.

In her speech, FBCCI director Preeti Chakrabarty urged Indian health sector entrepreneurs to come forward to invest in Bangladesh.

FBCCI directors Vijay Kumar Kejriwal, Hafeez Haroon, Akkas Mahmud, secretary general Ambassador Masood Mannan, business representatives of both the countries from electricity, energy, spices, vegetables, food processing, and horticulture sectors were present in the meeting.


