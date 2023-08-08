bKash-AFA partnership brings BD, Argentine soccer fans closer







The bonds between the two countries got cemented further by the recent regional brand partnership of bKash with the world cup winner Argentina football team, says a press release.



As part of this partnership, players of Argentina National team have greeted Bangladeshi football fans on the occasion of Friendship Day. Emiliano Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister have greeted the fans through verified Facebook pages of Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash. Facebook pages: https://fb.watch/mf182bxnRL/ and https://fb.watch/mf1hOGnyO2/.

In his friendship greetings, Emiliano Martinez, said, "Thanks to the football fans of Bangladesh for their continuous support as always especially during the World Cup. Welcome to bKash as the first regional partner of Argentine Football Association (AFA)."



Alexis Mac Allister said, "Thank you all for so much love and support. Welcome to bKash, our first regional partner in Bangladesh."



The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash Limited (bKash), the largest Mobile Financial Services provider in Bangladesh, announced their partnership on May, 2023 to promote further financial inclusion through sports. With the brand endorsement initiative, bKash, the champion of financial inclusion in Bangladesh, became the first and only Bangladeshi brand partner of the reigning and three-time FIFA World Cup champion, Argentina National Team.





Bangladesh and Argentina continue to have a friendly relationship that has been based on unwavering love and support for football.The bonds between the two countries got cemented further by the recent regional brand partnership of bKash with the world cup winner Argentina football team, says a press release.As part of this partnership, players of Argentina National team have greeted Bangladeshi football fans on the occasion of Friendship Day. Emiliano Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister have greeted the fans through verified Facebook pages of Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash. Facebook pages: https://fb.watch/mf182bxnRL/ and https://fb.watch/mf1hOGnyO2/.In his friendship greetings, Emiliano Martinez, said, "Thanks to the football fans of Bangladesh for their continuous support as always especially during the World Cup. Welcome to bKash as the first regional partner of Argentine Football Association (AFA)."Alexis Mac Allister said, "Thank you all for so much love and support. Welcome to bKash, our first regional partner in Bangladesh."The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash Limited (bKash), the largest Mobile Financial Services provider in Bangladesh, announced their partnership on May, 2023 to promote further financial inclusion through sports. With the brand endorsement initiative, bKash, the champion of financial inclusion in Bangladesh, became the first and only Bangladeshi brand partner of the reigning and three-time FIFA World Cup champion, Argentina National Team.